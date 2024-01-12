Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) is above average at 3.06x. The 36-month beta value for BPT is also noteworthy at 0.08.

The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.92% of that float. The average trading volume of BPT on January 12, 2024 was 219.70K shares.

BPT stock's latest price update

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has increased by 10.74 when compared to last closing price of 2.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rising again but the energy sector remains volatile. The unpredictability in the sector isn’t merely a blip but reflects deeper concerns plaguing the sector, which highlights the importance of energy stocks to sell.

BPT’s Market Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has experienced a 4.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.74% rise in the past month, and a -40.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for BPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for BPT’s stock, with a -44.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05, 2009 of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at -9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw 21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Equity return is now at value 381.40, with 359.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.