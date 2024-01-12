Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Avangrid Inc (AGR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) is above average at 23.57x. The 36-month beta value for AGR is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGR is $35.38, which is $2.75 above than the current price. The public float for AGR is 70.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.13% of that float. The average trading volume of AGR on January 12, 2024 was 1.07M shares.

AGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) has dropped by -2.86 compared to previous close of 33.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Avangrid, the US division of Spanish energy company Iberdrola, announced on Tuesday it has terminated an agreement to acquire New Mexico-based electricity provider PNM Resources after the companies failed to win New Mexico regulatory approval. The agreement, first announced in October 2020, would have given PNM an $8.3 billion enterprise value and created the third largest US renewables company with operations in 24 states.

AGR’s Market Performance

Avangrid Inc (AGR) has seen a -2.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.16% gain in the past month and a 2.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for AGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for AGR’s stock, with a -7.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGR Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.03. In addition, Avangrid Inc saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 155 shares at the price of $32.31 back on Jan 02. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 10,141 shares of Avangrid Inc, valued at $5,008 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc, purchase 162 shares at $30.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 9,986 shares at $4,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc stands at +11.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20. Equity return is now at value 2.76, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Avangrid Inc (AGR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 23.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Avangrid Inc (AGR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.