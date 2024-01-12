Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) is above average at 14.07x. The 36-month beta value for ARCO is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARCO is $13.60, which is $1.58 above than the current price. The public float for ARCO is 123.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on January 12, 2024 was 966.44K shares.

ARCO) stock's latest price update

The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has decreased by -0.41 when compared to last closing price of 12.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Stock like Brinker International (EAT), Arcos Dorados (ARCO), Wingstop (WING), Yum China (YUMC) and Carrols Restaurant (TAST) are poised to benefit from the jump in restaurant sales.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has risen by 0.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.31% and a quarterly rise of 26.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for ARCO’s stock, with a 21.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARCO Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw -5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.14. Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 482.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.83. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.