Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AP Acquisition Corp (APCA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA) is above average at 63.47x. The 36-month beta value for APCA is also noteworthy at 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APCA is 13.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of APCA on January 12, 2024 was 19.58K shares.

APCA) stock’s latest price update

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA)’s stock price has soared by 0.18 in relation to previous closing price of 11.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APCA’s Market Performance

APCA’s stock has risen by 0.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.99% and a quarterly rise of 2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.03% for AP Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for APCA’s stock, with a 4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APCA Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.02%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCA rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, AP Acquisition Corp saw 0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCA

Equity return is now at value 2.17, with 2.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AP Acquisition Corp (APCA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.