Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) is above average at 20.28x. The 36-month beta value for DOX is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOX is $99.00, which is $8.1 above than the current price. The public float for DOX is 116.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of DOX on January 12, 2024 was 748.52K shares.

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX)’s stock price has soared by 0.70 in relation to previous closing price of 90.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Amdocs (DOX) introduces its next-generation configure-price-quote software, Amdocs CPQ Pro, supported by amAlz AI for CSPs.

DOX’s Market Performance

Amdocs Ltd (DOX) has seen a 3.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.29% gain in the past month and a 10.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for DOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for DOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $105 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DOX Trading at 7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.93. In addition, Amdocs Ltd saw 3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.89 for the present operating margin

+34.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Ltd stands at +10.88. The total capital return value is set at 17.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.37. Equity return is now at value 15.36, with 8.44 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Ltd (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.64. Total debt to assets is 12.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Amdocs Ltd (DOX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.