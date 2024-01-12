Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT)

The public float for AERT is 13.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of AERT on January 12, 2024 was 238.80K shares.

The stock price of Aeries Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) has jumped by 13.15 compared to previous close of 2.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AERT’s Market Performance

AERT’s stock has risen by 18.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.60% and a quarterly drop of -74.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for Aeries Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.86% for AERT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.66% for the last 200 days.

AERT Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERT rose by +21.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Aeries Technology Inc. saw 13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AERT

Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.