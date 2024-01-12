An In-Depth Look at Quanterix Corp’s (QTRX) Stock Performance

The stock of Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has gone down by -5.78% for the week, with a 4.40% rise in the past month and a 4.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.42% for QTRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.45% for QTRX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QTRX is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QTRX is $33.25, which is $9.29 above the current price. The public float for QTRX is 34.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTRX on January 12, 2024 was 357.16K shares.

QTRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) has decreased by -9.10 when compared to last closing price of 26.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Does Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

QTRX Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.51. In addition, Quanterix Corp saw -12.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from OLSON LAURIE J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $26.91 back on Jan 02. After this action, OLSON LAURIE J now owns 16,738 shares of Quanterix Corp, valued at $26,910 using the latest closing price.

DONNELLY WILLIAM P, the Director of Quanterix Corp, purchase 20,200 shares at $24.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that DONNELLY WILLIAM P is holding 28,438 shares at $501,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.57 for the present operating margin

+43.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corp stands at -91.64. The total capital return value is set at -16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.44. Equity return is now at value -10.61, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corp (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.94. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.