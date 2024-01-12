Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has surged by 2.37 when compared to previous closing price of 5.91, but the company has seen a -1.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Right Now?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.14.

The public float for AMPY is 38.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPY on January 12, 2024 was 456.80K shares.

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY’s stock has seen a -1.31% decrease for the week, with a 9.01% rise in the past month and a -14.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for Amplify Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for AMPY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMPY Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw 2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Dulany Eric Edward, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Dec 21. After this action, Dulany Eric Edward now owns 11,723 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $11,861 using the latest closing price.

FREW JAMES, the SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Amplify Energy Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that FREW JAMES is holding 10,000 shares at $60,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Equity return is now at value 232.35, with 61.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.