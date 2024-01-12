AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE: AB) is above average at 14.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) is $37.80, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for AB is 108.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AB on January 12, 2024 was 427.66K shares.

AB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE: AB) has increased by 3.14 when compared to last closing price of 31.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that CCU, AB and PHG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 11, 2024.

AB’s Market Performance

AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) has seen a 5.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.13% gain in the past month and a 7.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for AB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for AB’s stock, with a 3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $36 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AB Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AB rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.51. In addition, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp saw 5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AB starting from Burke Kate C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Burke Kate C now owns 110,205 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp, valued at $147,799 using the latest closing price.

Burke Kate C, the COO & CFO of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp, sale 12,500 shares at $33.79 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Burke Kate C is holding 115,205 shares at $422,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AB

Equity return is now at value 14.06, with 12.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.