Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 276.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-02 that TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. MT.

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is 58.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) is $282.32, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for ALGN is 71.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On January 12, 2024, ALGN’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN’s stock has seen a 5.74% increase for the week, with a 26.38% rise in the past month and a -0.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for Align Technology, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.71% for ALGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $197 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALGN Trading at 20.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +27.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.87. In addition, Align Technology, Inc. saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from HOGAN JOSEPH M, who purchase 5,194 shares at the price of $192.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, HOGAN JOSEPH M now owns 208,664 shares of Align Technology, Inc., valued at $999,845 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN JOSEPH M, the President and CEO of Align Technology, Inc., purchase 5,319 shares at $188.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that HOGAN JOSEPH M is holding 203,470 shares at $999,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology, Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.