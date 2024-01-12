Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has soared by 0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 9.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Algoma Steel (ASTL) expects challenging third-quarter results due to soft demand, pricing issues from a UAW strike and seasonal maintenance.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ASTL is 93.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on January 12, 2024 was 646.85K shares.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL stock saw an increase of -3.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.02% and a quarterly increase of 43.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.39% for ASTL’s stock, with a 24.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.57. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Equity return is now at value 4.69, with 2.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.