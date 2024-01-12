Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (ALCY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ: ALCY) is above average at 81.33x.

ALCY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ALCY on January 12, 2024 was 29.55K shares.

ALCY) stock’s latest price update

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ: ALCY) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 10.50. However, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALCY’s Market Performance

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (ALCY) has seen a 0.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.06% gain in the past month and a 1.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.23% for ALCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for ALCY’s stock, with a 1.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALCY Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCY rose by +0.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (ALCY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.