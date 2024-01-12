Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) has increased by 27.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.02.

The public float for AHG is 22.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHG on January 12, 2024 was 104.69K shares.

AHG’s Market Performance

The stock of Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has seen a -5.16% decrease in the past week, with a 89.05% rise in the past month, and a -33.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.78% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.54% for AHG’s stock, with a 69.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHG Trading at 21.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares surge +107.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +248.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8960. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 53.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Equity return is now at value -228.89, with -91.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.