Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.06 in relation to its previous close of 0.76. However, the company has experienced a -5.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Akoustis (AKTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) is $1.55, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for AKTS is 68.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKTS on January 12, 2024 was 631.88K shares.

AKTS’s Market Performance

AKTS stock saw an increase of -5.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.59% and a quarterly increase of -16.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.39% for Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.80% for AKTS’s stock, with a -61.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $1 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AKTS Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +22.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7868. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc saw -15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Aichele David, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Dec 18. After this action, Aichele David now owns 254,622 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc, valued at $1,083 using the latest closing price.

Boller Kenneth, the CFO of Akoustis Technologies Inc, sale 1,200 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Boller Kenneth is holding 154,957 shares at $865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.87 for the present operating margin

-52.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc stands at -234.35. The total capital return value is set at -47.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.53. Equity return is now at value -83.63, with -47.53 for asset returns.

Based on Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS), the company’s capital structure generated 52.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.50. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.