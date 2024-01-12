Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) is 35.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) is $117.69, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 148.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On January 12, 2024, AKAM’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) has increased by 1.03 when compared to last closing price of 116.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that With healthy fundamentals, Akamai (AKAM) appears primed for further appreciation.

AKAM’s Market Performance

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has experienced a 2.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.23% rise in the past month, and a 8.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $150 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AKAM Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.83. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Salem-Jackson Kim, who sale 4,136 shares at the price of $113.50 back on Nov 24. After this action, Salem-Jackson Kim now owns 29,873 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc, valued at $469,436 using the latest closing price.

Ahola Aaron, the EVP & General Counsel of Akamai Technologies Inc, sale 4,400 shares at $112.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Ahola Aaron is holding 10,684 shares at $492,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 12.04, with 5.83 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.