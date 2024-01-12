Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO)’s stock price has increased by 109.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.08. However, the company has seen a 97.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-10 that If you’re holding onto your F-rated stocks, you’re playing a dangerous game. It doesn’t take a lot of time for a bad stock to do some serious damage to your portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MIMO is 0.25.

The public float for MIMO is 5.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIMO on January 12, 2024 was 708.54K shares.

MIMO’s Market Performance

MIMO stock saw an increase of 97.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 62.81% and a quarterly increase of 10.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.32% for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 84.37% for MIMO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIMO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MIMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MIMO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.75 based on the research report published on March 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MIMO Trading at 48.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIMO rose by +38.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0899. In addition, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc saw 82.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIMO starting from Trempont Dominique, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Aug 15. After this action, Trempont Dominique now owns 305,685 shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc, valued at $1,803 using the latest closing price.

Liebowitz Michael, the Director of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc, sale 44,825 shares at $0.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Liebowitz Michael is holding 851,774 shares at $9,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.