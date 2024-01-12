AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) Stock Experiences -39.15% Monthly Change

In the past week, AGRI stock has gone down by -10.01%, with a monthly decline of -39.15% and a quarterly plunge of -87.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.41% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.63% for AGRI stock, with a simple moving average of -96.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AGRI is 5.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGRI on January 12, 2024 was 1.16M shares.

AGRI) stock’s latest price update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.53 in relation to its previous close of 0.40. However, the company has experienced a -10.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-28 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

AGRI Trading at -56.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -33.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI fell by -10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4739. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd saw -20.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRI starting from Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Aug 01. After this action, Mueller Ingo Wilhelm now owns 273,577 shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd, valued at $13,000 using the latest closing price.

Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, the CEO and Chairman of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd, sale 200,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Mueller Ingo Wilhelm is holding 373,577 shares at $28,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

Equity return is now at value -121.53, with -50.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.