AerSale Corp (ASLE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 116.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASLE is 28.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.57% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of ASLE was 425.68K shares.

ASLE) stock’s latest price update

AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE)’s stock price has soared by 4.89 in relation to previous closing price of 10.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that In the investment space, uncovering stocks to sell with potential pitfalls is as crucial as identifying opportunities. This comprehensive review zooms in on the recent moves of three prominent companies that have sent ripples through the market.

ASLE’s Market Performance

AerSale Corp (ASLE) has experienced a -2.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.86% drop in the past month, and a -28.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for ASLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.48% for ASLE’s stock, with a -23.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ASLE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ASLE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASLE Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -21.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLE fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.53. In addition, AerSale Corp saw -10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASLE starting from SEIFFER JONATHAN A, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, SEIFFER JONATHAN A now owns 9,569,821 shares of AerSale Corp, valued at $50,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Kirton Michael, the Director of AerSale Corp, sale 4,000,000 shares at $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kirton Michael is holding 9,569,821 shares at $50,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerSale Corp stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.94. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on AerSale Corp (ASLE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.85. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, AerSale Corp (ASLE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.