Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFIB is 0.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AFIB is 18.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On January 12, 2024, AFIB’s average trading volume was 608.78K shares.

AFIB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) has decreased by -11.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-17 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB’s stock has fallen by -11.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.26% and a quarterly drop of -74.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.15% for Acutus Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.61% for AFIB stock, with a simple moving average of -71.58% for the last 200 days.

AFIB Trading at -34.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1969. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc saw -13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-558.30 for the present operating margin

-95.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc stands at -242.11. The total capital return value is set at -68.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.98. Equity return is now at value -73.28, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.12. Total debt to assets is 29.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -8.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.