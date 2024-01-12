Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for ABOS is 39.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABOS on January 12, 2024 was 558.91K shares.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.42 compared to its previous closing price of 4.32. However, the company has seen a -3.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will present at the 42nd Annual J.P.

ABOS’s Market Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has experienced a -3.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.28% rise in the past month, and a -6.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.89% for ABOS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $8 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ABOS Trading at 37.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +37.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABOS starting from Ives Jeffrey L., who sale 41,949 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ives Jeffrey L. now owns 0 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $272,334 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,161,290 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 13,043,179 shares at $39,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

The total capital return value is set at -21.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.71. Equity return is now at value -20.44, with -19.91 for asset returns.

Based on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.