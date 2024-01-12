Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.21 in comparison to its previous close of 84.69, however, the company has experienced a 6.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) enters into a JV with Ascension Seton to expand the availability of inpatient behavioral beds across Austin and thereby, establish a solid footprint in the region.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACHC is also noteworthy at 1.33.

The public float for ACHC is 89.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume of ACHC on January 12, 2024 was 560.52K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC stock saw an increase of 6.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.34% and a quarterly increase of 12.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for ACHC’s stock, with a 14.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $83 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACHC Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.72. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from OSTEEN DEBRA K, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $77.67 back on Dec 13. After this action, OSTEEN DEBRA K now owns 675,833 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, valued at $2,718,450 using the latest closing price.

OSTEEN DEBRA K, the Director of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $76.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that OSTEEN DEBRA K is holding 710,833 shares at $609,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Equity return is now at value -0.67, with -0.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.