AAR Corp. (AIR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is above average at 30.56x. The 36-month beta value for AIR is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AIR is $81.25, which is $22.32 above than the current price. The public float for AIR is 33.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume of AIR on January 12, 2024 was 260.84K shares.

AIR) stock’s latest price update

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 57.29. However, the company has seen a -2.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-11 that It’s starting to look more and more like the rally, which kicked off at the end of October, is set to continue into 2024. While stocks softened a little last week, the benchmark S&P 500 index is already ticking back to last month’s high, with investor expectations now set on seeing it tag a fresh all-time high in the very near future.

AIR’s Market Performance

AIR’s stock has fallen by -2.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.84% and a quarterly drop of -4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for AAR Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.57% for AIR’s stock, with a -0.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $80 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AIR Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIR fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.57. In addition, AAR Corp. saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIR starting from PACE PETER, who sale 5,561 shares at the price of $59.09 back on Oct 12. After this action, PACE PETER now owns 20,022 shares of AAR Corp., valued at $328,624 using the latest closing price.

Holmes John McClain III, the Chairman, President & CEO of AAR Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $60.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Holmes John McClain III is holding 321,766 shares at $609,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for AAR Corp. stands at +4.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 6.15, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on AAR Corp. (AIR), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 17.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In summary, AAR Corp. (AIR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.