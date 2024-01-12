89bio Inc’s (ETNB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ETNB stock has gone down by -1.93%, with a monthly gain of 16.23% and a quarterly surge of 31.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for 89bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for ETNB’s stock, with a -22.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ETNB is 88.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of ETNB was 1.58M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) has dropped by -2.87 compared to previous close of 11.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that 89bio, Inc.’s successful end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA gained alignment for Potential Accelerated Approval of pegozafermin; such studies to be advanced are ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis and ENLIGHTEN-Fibrosis. Akero will report 96-week data from the SYMMETRY study of efruxifermin for F4 NASH patients in Q1 of 2024; Success for Akero could mean a boost in value for 89bio. The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size is projected to reach $24.26 billion by 2028.

ETNB Trading at 19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.08. In addition, 89bio Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from PALEKAR ROHAN, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on Dec 29. After this action, PALEKAR ROHAN now owns 301,225 shares of 89bio Inc, valued at $560,000 using the latest closing price.

LAPORTE KATHLEEN, the Director of 89bio Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that LAPORTE KATHLEEN is holding 0 shares at $235,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -44.97, with -38.31 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, 89bio Inc (ETNB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.