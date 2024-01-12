5E Advanced Materials Inc’s (FEAM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of 5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) has gone down by -7.04% for the week, with a -10.81% drop in the past month and a -59.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.62% for FEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.49% for FEAM’s stock, with a -56.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 5E Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: FEAM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FEAM is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FEAM is 29.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.68% of that float. The average trading volume for FEAM on January 12, 2024 was 175.89K shares.

FEAM) stock’s latest price update

5E Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: FEAM)’s stock price has plunge by -6.38relation to previous closing price of 1.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) is utilizing its EPA UIC permit to begin extracting precious minerals from its wholly owned Fort Cady project.

FEAM Trading at -27.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEAM fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4365. In addition, 5E Advanced Materials Inc saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FEAM starting from SALISBURY DAVID J, who purchase 4,955 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Jun 09. After this action, SALISBURY DAVID J now owns 7,286 shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc, valued at $19,617 using the latest closing price.

vant Hoff Graham, the Director of 5E Advanced Materials Inc, purchase 4,250 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that vant Hoff Graham is holding 4,250 shares at $16,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FEAM

The total capital return value is set at -46.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.69. Equity return is now at value -78.53, with -41.03 for asset returns.

Based on 5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.45. Total debt to assets is 37.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.