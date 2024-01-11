Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 24.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) is $139.90, which is $10.7 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 280.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On January 11, 2024, YUM’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has soared by 0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 128.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-05 that After pandemic lockdowns in 2020 that shuttered many restaurants, followed by price increases throughout 2022 and 2023, Oppenheimer analysts on Friday said 2024 would be a year of “normalization” for the industry, with easing costs and lower prices on menus.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has risen by 0.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.91% and a quarterly rise of 7.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Yum Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for YUM’s stock, with a -1.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $154 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

YUM Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.60. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,792 shares at the price of $130.17 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $493,605 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum Brands Inc., sale 3,727 shares at $127.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $476,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.