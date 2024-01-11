Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Yelp Inc (YELP) has seen a -3.54% decrease in the past week, with a 1.25% gain in the past month, and a 3.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for YELP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for YELP stock, with a simple moving average of 12.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Right Now?

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yelp Inc (YELP) is $48.13, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for YELP is 63.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YELP on January 11, 2024 was 662.04K shares.

YELP) stock’s latest price update

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.22relation to previous closing price of 44.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. WSJ reported 2023-12-22 that The online review pioneer has made its advertising business more cost effective, helping the stock make its best run in years.

Analysts’ Opinion of YELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YELP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YELP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

YELP Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.28. In addition, Yelp Inc saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Nachman Joseph R, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $48.07 back on Dec 27. After this action, Nachman Joseph R now owns 254,976 shares of Yelp Inc, valued at $288,437 using the latest closing price.

Schwarzbach David A, the Chief Financial Officer of Yelp Inc, sale 2,750 shares at $45.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Schwarzbach David A is holding 197,683 shares at $124,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 12.76, with 8.93 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yelp Inc (YELP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.