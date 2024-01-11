Whitestone REIT (WSR) Stock Faces 1.62% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Whitestone REIT (WSR) has gone down by -0.93% for the week, with a 0.69% rise in the past month and a 19.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for WSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for WSR’s stock, with a 17.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is above average at 15.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Whitestone REIT (WSR) is $12.25, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for WSR is 45.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WSR on January 11, 2024 was 411.73K shares.

WSR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) has surged by 1.12 when compared to previous closing price of 11.58, but the company has seen a -0.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that REITs have begun to rally. Many of them still offer significant upside potential. We present three REITs that are still priced at exceptionally low valuations.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WSR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WSR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on August 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WSR Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSR fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, Whitestone REIT saw -4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSR starting from Feng Amy Shih-Hua, who purchase 3,900 shares at the price of $8.47 back on May 05. After this action, Feng Amy Shih-Hua now owns 12,642 shares of Whitestone REIT, valued at $33,033 using the latest closing price.

Feng Amy Shih-Hua, the Director of Whitestone REIT, purchase 3,650 shares at $9.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Feng Amy Shih-Hua is holding 8,742 shares at $35,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.86 for the present operating margin

+46.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whitestone REIT stands at +25.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.62. Equity return is now at value 9.03, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Whitestone REIT (WSR), the company’s capital structure generated 149.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.95. Total debt to assets is 56.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Whitestone REIT (WSR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.