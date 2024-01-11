What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) Stock

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has seen a 1.65% increase in the past week, with a -0.31% drop in the past month, and a 8.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for TROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.96% for TROX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TROX is 1.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TROX is 116.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TROX on January 11, 2024 was 1.12M shares.

TROX) stock’s latest price update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.15relation to previous closing price of 12.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Tronox (TROX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $18 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TROX Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.64. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Guthrie Vanessa Ann, who sale 2,395 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Aug 31. After this action, Guthrie Vanessa Ann now owns 41,324 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $32,716 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Vanessa Ann, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 54 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Guthrie Vanessa Ann is holding 43,719 shares at $803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -4.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.