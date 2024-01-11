What Recent Market Trends Mean for S&P Global Inc’s (SPGI) Stock

In the past week, SPGI stock has gone up by 0.76%, with a monthly gain of 4.27% and a quarterly surge of 17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for S&P Global Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for SPGI stock, with a simple moving average of 12.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is 56.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPGI is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for S&P Global Inc (SPGI) is $475.57, which is $38.39 above the current market price. The public float for SPGI is 316.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On January 11, 2024, SPGI’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

SPGI) stock’s latest price update

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.69 in relation to its previous close of 430.17. However, the company has experienced a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that No Clue About 2024 Economy? Seizing Three (Dividend) Stocks On A Dip

Analysts’ Opinion of SPGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPGI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SPGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPGI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $430 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPGI Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGI rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $434.10. In addition, S&P Global Inc saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGI starting from Peterson Douglas L., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $405.28 back on Nov 15. After this action, Peterson Douglas L. now owns 163,613 shares of S&P Global Inc, valued at $2,431,670 using the latest closing price.

Steenbergen Ewout L, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global Inc, sale 23,502 shares at $400.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Steenbergen Ewout L is holding 3,552 shares at $9,400,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&P Global Inc stands at +29.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.96. Equity return is now at value 6.84, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Based on S&P Global Inc (SPGI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.25. Total debt to assets is 18.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.