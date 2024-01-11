What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kelso Technologies Inc.’s (KIQ) Stock

In the past week, KIQ stock has gone down by -7.14%, with a monthly gain of 11.42% and a quarterly plunge of -16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.73% for Kelso Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.63% for KIQ’s stock, with a -30.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 51.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIQ on January 11, 2024 was 360.56K shares.

KIQ) stock’s latest price update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KIQ Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1560. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71. Equity return is now at value -23.54, with -20.97 for asset returns.

Based on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.