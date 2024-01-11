What Recent Market Trends Mean for Denali Therapeutics Inc’s (DNLI) Stock

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has gone down by -7.58% for the week, with a 2.29% rise in the past month and a -13.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.34% for DNLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.31% for DNLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DNLI is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DNLI is $46.67, which is $27.88 above than the current price. The public float for DNLI is 113.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.03% of that float. The average trading volume of DNLI on January 11, 2024 was 1.00M shares.

DNLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) has decreased by -4.81 when compared to last closing price of 19.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Americans live longer than ever, and a handful of biotech stocks stand at the forefront of longevity’s future. Many misconceive anti-aging stocks as peddling some magic pill that inexplicably makes you live longer — that perception is pure fiction.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DNLI Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.21. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Watts Ryan J., who sale 17,483 shares at the price of $19.43 back on Jan 05. After this action, Watts Ryan J. now owns 2,276,181 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc, valued at $339,695 using the latest closing price.

Ho Carole, the Chief Medical Officer of Denali Therapeutics Inc, sale 9,972 shares at $19.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Ho Carole is holding 198,777 shares at $193,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.16 for the present operating margin

+93.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc stands at -300.56. The total capital return value is set at -32.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.81. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.