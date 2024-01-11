Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 126.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that AZUL’s load factor increases to 79.8% from 77.6% in December 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is above average at 30.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) is $141.08, which is $14.08 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 177.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WAB on January 11, 2024 was 910.88K shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB stock saw an increase of 2.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.54% and a quarterly increase of 20.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for WAB’s stock, with a 17.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAB Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.31. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Kubacki Kristine, who sale 1,141 shares at the price of $115.19 back on Nov 29. After this action, Kubacki Kristine now owns 3,052 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $131,432 using the latest closing price.

Fetsko Michael, the Pres., Freight Components Grp. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sale 8,575 shares at $116.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Fetsko Michael is holding 34,914 shares at $997,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.