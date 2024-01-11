WD-40 Co. (WDFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ: WDFC)’s stock price has soared by 15.21 in relation to previous closing price of 236.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2024-01-10 that Shares of WD-40 Co. (WDFC) skyrocketed Wednesday as the maintenance and household products manufacturer posted better-than-expected results on strong demand for its namesake lubricant.

Is It Worth Investing in WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ: WDFC) Right Now?

WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ: WDFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WD-40 Co. (WDFC) is $209.00, which is -$74.59 below the current market price. The public float for WDFC is 13.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WDFC on January 11, 2024 was 128.05K shares.

WDFC’s Market Performance

WDFC stock saw an increase of 16.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.80% and a quarterly increase of 32.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for WD-40 Co. (WDFC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.36% for WDFC’s stock, with a 30.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDFC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WDFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDFC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $205 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WDFC Trading at 17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDFC rose by +16.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.07. In addition, WD-40 Co. saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDFC starting from Olsem Patricia Q, who sale 420 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, Olsem Patricia Q now owns 2,323 shares of WD-40 Co., valued at $84,000 using the latest closing price.

Brass Steven A, the President and CEO of WD-40 Co., purchase 558 shares at $179.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Brass Steven A is holding 16,533 shares at $99,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WD-40 Co. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 26.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.95. Equity return is now at value 33.98, with 15.87 for asset returns.

Based on WD-40 Co. (WDFC), the company’s capital structure generated 61.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.95. Total debt to assets is 29.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WD-40 Co. (WDFC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.