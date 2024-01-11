Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is above average at 31.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is $182.58, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 401.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WM on January 11, 2024 was 1.57M shares.

The stock price of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has jumped by 0.53 compared to previous close of 178.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-09 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WM (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, Feb. 12, 2023 and host its investor conference call Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Listeners can access a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the conclusi.

WM’s Market Performance

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has experienced a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.87% rise in the past month, and a 14.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for WM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for WM’s stock, with a 8.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WM Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.68. In addition, Waste Management, Inc. saw 0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Boettcher Charles C, who sale 2,371 shares at the price of $179.50 back on Dec 29. After this action, Boettcher Charles C now owns 35,459 shares of Waste Management, Inc., valued at $425,594 using the latest closing price.

Carroll John A., the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Waste Management, Inc., sale 33 shares at $175.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Carroll John A. is holding 5,605 shares at $5,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 33.09, with 7.48 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.