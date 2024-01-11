W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.12 in relation to previous closing price of 66.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-10 that W. P. Carey abruptly exited the office sector last year. The real estate investment trust also reset its dividend.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) is above average at 18.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) is $62.80, which is -$3.93 below the current market price. The public float for WPC is 216.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WPC on January 11, 2024 was 2.18M shares.

WPC’s Market Performance

WPC stock saw an increase of 3.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.67% and a quarterly increase of 26.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for WPC’s stock, with a 4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WPC Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.09. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from Zander Brian H, who sale 200 shares at the price of $65.26 back on Dec 14. After this action, Zander Brian H now owns 4,224 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $13,052 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDER MARK A, the Director of W. P. Carey Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $72.48 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that ALEXANDER MARK A is holding 26,118 shares at $72,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.22 for the present operating margin

+55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc stands at +40.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.63, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 45.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,077.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.