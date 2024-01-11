VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) has increased by 8.01 when compared to last closing price of 0.39. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

The public float for VSME is 10.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSME on January 11, 2024 was 926.95K shares.

VSME’s Market Performance

VSME stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -70.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.72% for VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for VSME stock, with a simple moving average of -59.88% for the last 200 days.

VSME Trading at -38.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -35.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4333. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw 10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.