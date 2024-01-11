Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) has decreased by -6.05 when compared to last closing price of 8.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -31.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-08 that Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) told investors it has experienced a surge in interest in the wake of the FDA 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its CARE (Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion) oral medical devices targeting severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The medical technology firm said the groundbreaking clearance, granted on November 28, 2023, marks the first time the FDA has approved an oral appliance for treating moderate and severe OSA in adults, aged 18 and older, complemented by positive airway pressure (PAP) and/or myofunctional therapy.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 8.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VVOS is 1.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVOS on January 11, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS’s stock has seen a -31.23% decrease for the week, with a -47.22% drop in the past month and a 6.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.45% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.71% for VVOS’s stock, with a -6.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VVOS Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares sank -38.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS fell by -31.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc saw -35.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.21 for the present operating margin

+58.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc stands at -148.81. The total capital return value is set at -147.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.49. Equity return is now at value -311.34, with -107.34 for asset returns.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.45. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.