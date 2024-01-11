Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has plunged by -1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 42.98, but the company has seen a -9.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Vital Energy’s (VTLE) latest acquisition will significantly boost its estimated 2024 production.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Right Now?

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VTLE is at 3.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VTLE is 23.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.42% of that float. The average trading volume for VTLE on January 11, 2024 was 795.76K shares.

VTLE’s Market Performance

VTLE’s stock has seen a -9.75% decrease for the week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month and a -19.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for Vital Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.62% for VTLE’s stock, with a -13.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTLE Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.79. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -7.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from Lancaster Lori A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $45.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lancaster Lori A now owns 1,747 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $45,030 using the latest closing price.

Denny Mark David, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Vital Energy Inc., sale 5,496 shares at $54.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Denny Mark David is holding 18,494 shares at $300,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.79 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc. stands at +32.88. The total capital return value is set at 51.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.23. Equity return is now at value 38.35, with 14.71 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 102.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.