Vestis Corp (VSTS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VSTS is 130.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTS on January 11, 2024 was 1.99M shares.

VSTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) has decreased by -0.15 when compared to last closing price of 20.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vestis (NYSE: VSTS), a leading provider of uniforms and workplace supplies, has announced that it will report its fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings results on February 7, 2024, prior to the market opening. Management will host a webcast to discuss the fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings results at 10:00 AM ET. The webcast can be accessed live through the investor relations section of our web site at www.vestis.com. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the.

VSTS’s Market Performance

Vestis Corp (VSTS) has experienced a 1.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.20% rise in the past month, and a 26.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for VSTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.93% for VSTS’s stock, with a 17.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VSTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSTS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VSTS Trading at 12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTS rose by +1.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.28. In addition, Vestis Corp saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTS starting from Pertz Douglas A, who purchase 5,120 shares at the price of $19.60 back on Dec 15. After this action, Pertz Douglas A now owns 23,697 shares of Vestis Corp, valued at $100,352 using the latest closing price.

Pertz Douglas A, the Director of Vestis Corp, purchase 5,250 shares at $19.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Pertz Douglas A is holding 18,577 shares at $100,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.71 for the present operating margin

+25.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vestis Corp stands at +7.54. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58.

Based on Vestis Corp (VSTS), the company’s capital structure generated 192.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.80. Total debt to assets is 52.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vestis Corp (VSTS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.