Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VERV is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VERV is 51.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.90% of that float. The average trading volume of VERV on January 11, 2024 was 1.71M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VERV) stock’s latest price update

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV)’s stock price has plunge by -6.45relation to previous closing price of 13.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco.

VERV’s Market Performance

VERV’s stock has fallen by -5.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.95% and a quarterly rise of 5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.27% for Verve Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.97% for VERV stock, with a simple moving average of -13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $29 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VERV Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Dorval Allison, who sale 554 shares at the price of $11.45 back on Nov 29. After this action, Dorval Allison now owns 4,060 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,343 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8536.17 for the present operating margin

-245.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verve Therapeutics Inc stands at -8108.55. The total capital return value is set at -33.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -38.24, with -29.99 for asset returns.

Based on Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV), the company’s capital structure generated 14.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.94. Total debt to assets is 12.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.