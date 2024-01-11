Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has seen a -1.09% decrease in the past week, with a 1.26% gain in the past month, and a 10.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for VRRM’s stock, with a 13.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) Right Now?

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VRRM is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRRM is $24.50, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 162.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for VRRM on January 11, 2024 was 1.26M shares.

VRRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) has increased by 1.12 when compared to last closing price of 21.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Verra Mobility reported solid Q3 results, driven by increased travel, cashless tolls, and government initiatives for highway safety. Recent California legislation could present a significant growth opportunity for the firm. VRRM stock remains a “Buy” given its strong execution and growth potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VRRM Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.28. In addition, Verra Mobility Corp saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 193,252 shares at the price of $20.22 back on Nov 14. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 568,370 shares of Verra Mobility Corp, valued at $3,908,425 using the latest closing price.

Conti Craig C, the EVP and CFO of Verra Mobility Corp, sale 37,780 shares at $19.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Conti Craig C is holding 27,906 shares at $723,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corp stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 27.45, with 4.73 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.