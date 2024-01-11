Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO): A Technical Analysis

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) is $33.00, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for VECO is 54.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VECO on January 11, 2024 was 416.76K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VECO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) has decreased by -0.95 when compared to last closing price of 28.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Manufacturing Machinery industry participants like Entegris (ENTG), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Veeco Instruments (VECO) are benefiting from increased capital spending on high-performance computing, advanced packaging and memory.

VECO’s Market Performance

Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) has seen a -3.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.92% decline in the past month and a 2.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for VECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.91% for VECO’s stock, with a 9.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VECO Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.19. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc saw -9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from KIERNAN JOHN P, who sale 4,075 shares at the price of $31.05 back on Dec 19. After this action, KIERNAN JOHN P now owns 65,459 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc, valued at $126,508 using the latest closing price.

KIERNAN JOHN P, the SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Veeco Instruments Inc, sale 8,486 shares at $31.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that KIERNAN JOHN P is holding 69,534 shares at $263,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.38 for the present operating margin

+39.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc stands at +25.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.32. Equity return is now at value 14.17, with 6.86 for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.03. Total debt to assets is 27.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.