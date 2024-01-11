Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, UTZ stock has gone down by -2.58%, with a monthly gain of 22.76% and a quarterly surge of 29.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Utz Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for UTZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for UTZ is 65.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTZ on January 11, 2024 was 818.14K shares.

UTZ) stock’s latest price update

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.71 in comparison to its previous close of 17.25, however, the company has experienced a -2.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-05 that Utz Brands NYSE: UTZ is a small-cap consumer staple focused on snacks. Its portfolio of chips, crackers and prepared foods fell from grace with the rise of weight loss drugs like Wegovy, but those days are over.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $20 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

UTZ Trading at 18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Shea Theresa Robbins, who purchase 763 shares at the price of $13.11 back on Nov 20. After this action, Shea Theresa Robbins now owns 31,084 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $9,999 using the latest closing price.

Lissette Dylan, the Director of Utz Brands Inc, purchase 15,686 shares at $12.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Lissette Dylan is holding 110,999 shares at $200,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.49, with 0.63 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.