USA Compression Partners LP’s (USAC) Stock: A -0.20% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has gone down by -1.36% for the week, with a 2.63% rise in the past month and a -6.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.87% for USAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for USAC’s stock, with a 9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) Right Now?

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USAC is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for USAC is $23.50, which is -$0.6 below the current price. The public float for USAC is 50.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USAC on January 11, 2024 was 586.21K shares.

USAC) stock’s latest price update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC)'s stock price has plunge by 0.28relation to previous closing price of 24.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for USAC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for USAC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

USAC Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAC fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.20. In addition, USA Compression Partners LP saw 5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAC starting from EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, who sale 793,628 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, now owns 0 shares of USA Compression Partners LP, valued at $19,047,231 using the latest closing price.

EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, the 10% Owner of USA Compression Partners LP, sale 10,204 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, is holding 793,628 shares at $246,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Compression Partners LP stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.20. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), the company’s capital structure generated 589.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.