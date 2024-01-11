Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) Stock

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has gone up by 4.94% for the week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month and a 16.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.83% for LEVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for LEVI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LEVI is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEVI is $17.06, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 86.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.69% of that float. The average trading volume for LEVI on January 11, 2024 was 1.96M shares.

LEVI) stock’s latest price update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 16.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $16.28, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LEVI Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.03. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from O’Neill Elizabeth T, who sale 38,975 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, O’Neill Elizabeth T now owns 58,224 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $662,575 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill Elizabeth T, the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 17,106 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that O’Neill Elizabeth T is holding 97,199 shares at $256,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.