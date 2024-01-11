Understanding the 3.90% Volatility Levels of Masimo Corp’s (MASI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, MASI stock has gone up by 10.80%, with a monthly gain of 15.91% and a quarterly surge of 40.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Masimo Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.53% for MASI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) Right Now?

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masimo Corp (MASI) is $96.33, which is -$24.63 below the current market price. The public float for MASI is 49.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MASI on January 11, 2024 was 917.22K shares.

MASI) stock’s latest price update

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.55 in relation to its previous close of 113.52. However, the company has experienced a 10.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Today marks the final trading day before Christmas and is also the first day of a period known as the Santa Claus Rally.

MASI Trading at 21.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI rose by +10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.46. In addition, Masimo Corp saw 3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 6,365 shares at the price of $157.16 back on May 25. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 366,055 shares of Masimo Corp, valued at $1,000,342 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corp stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.92 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corp (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 76.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Masimo Corp (MASI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.