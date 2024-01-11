Understanding the 2.59% Volatility Levels of Webster Financial Corp.’s (WBS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has gone down by -0.63% for the week, with a 3.95% rise in the past month and a 24.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for WBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of 21.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) is above average at 9.54x. The 36-month beta value for WBS is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WBS is $57.93, which is $8.01 above than the current price. The public float for WBS is 181.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on January 11, 2024 was 1.37M shares.

WBS) stock’s latest price update

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 50.98. However, the company has seen a -0.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Webster Financial (WBS) announces the acquisition of Ametros in an all-cash deal worth $350 million. It is expected to be accretive to the consensus estimate for 2025 earnings by more than 2%.

WBS Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.96. In addition, Webster Financial Corp. saw -1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from KOPNISKY JACK L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.18 back on Jan 02. After this action, KOPNISKY JACK L now owns 310,041 shares of Webster Financial Corp., valued at $250,900 using the latest closing price.

KOPNISKY JACK L, the Exec. Chair. Company & Bank of Webster Financial Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KOPNISKY JACK L is holding 315,041 shares at $1,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corp. stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.47, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.