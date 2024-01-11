Understanding the 2.00% Volatility Levels of Cigna Group’s (CI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Cigna Group (CI) has seen a 1.34% increase in the past week, with a 18.90% gain in the past month, and a 5.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for CI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for CI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Right Now?

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CI is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CI is $354.34, which is $46.62 above the current price. The public float for CI is 287.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CI on January 11, 2024 was 2.08M shares.

CI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has dropped by -1.65 compared to previous close of 312.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Here is how Cigna (CI) and Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $372 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CI Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $301.33. In addition, Cigna Group saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Ryan Cynthia, who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $282.22 back on Aug 29. After this action, Ryan Cynthia now owns 5,503 shares of Cigna Group, valued at $1,063,405 using the latest closing price.

Jones Nicole S, the EVP, General Counsel of Cigna Group, sale 7,819 shares at $276.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jones Nicole S is holding 30,069 shares at $2,164,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Group stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.76. Equity return is now at value 11.69, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Group (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cigna Group (CI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.