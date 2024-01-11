Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has gone up by 12.45% for the week, with a 35.58% rise in the past month and a 88.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.04% for TWST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for TWST stock, with a simple moving average of 79.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TWST is $32.63, which is -$3.96 below the current market price. The public float for TWST is 55.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.20% of that float. The average trading volume for TWST on January 11, 2024 was 1.22M shares.

The stock price of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) has plunged by -1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 37.15, but the company has seen a 12.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Genomics is undeniably medicine’s future, and genomics stocks stand to be the next big thing in healthcare as the industry matures. But the crux of the matter is when the industry will mature.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $27 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TWST Trading at 37.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +31.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +142.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +12.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.27. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corp, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Equity return is now at value -28.97, with -23.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.