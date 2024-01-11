TransUnion (TRU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRU is $70.95, which is $3.64 above the current price. The public float for TRU is 192.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on January 11, 2024 was 2.51M shares.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has increased by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 65.92. However, the company has seen a 5.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-08 that TransUnion TRU, +3.97%, one of the nation’s major credit-score and credit-report providers, said on Monday that it would restate financials through nine months of last year after discovering an error related to a segment in the U.K. and a “material weakness” in its accounting protocols. The company, in a filing, said that financial statements in a quarterly report in October for the three- and nine-month periods ending Sept.

TRU’s Market Performance

TransUnion (TRU) has experienced a 5.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.47% rise in the past month, and a -6.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for TRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for TRU’s stock, with a -2.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $81 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TRU Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.24. In addition, TransUnion saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MONAHAN THOMAS L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $57.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, MONAHAN THOMAS L now owns 19,071 shares of TransUnion, valued at $103,421 using the latest closing price.

Zukauckas Linda, the Director of TransUnion, purchase 2,350 shares at $43.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Zukauckas Linda is holding 7,781 shares at $102,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value -6.53, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransUnion (TRU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.